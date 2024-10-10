AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Shares Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.92 and last traded at $73.86. Approximately 2,279 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $73.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87.

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Company Profile

The Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies involved in the 5G-enabled digital economy. WUGI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

