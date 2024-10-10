Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.64. Azul shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 568,752 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AZUL shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Azul to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.70 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Azul Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Azul by 106.3% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,354,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 100,639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Azul by 2,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 575,344 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Azul by 13,831.7% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 290,465 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

