AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.57, but opened at $79.03. AZZ shares last traded at $75.85, with a volume of 79,338 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

AZZ Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 63.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AZZ by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 176.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of AZZ by 11.9% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 23,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 8.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

