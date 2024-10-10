B. Riley Comments on CONSOL Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CEIX)

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CONSOL Energy in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $11.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.08 EPS.

Shares of CEIX opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.73. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $75.43 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 162,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after purchasing an additional 423,338 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

