B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,000 Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at $176,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 25.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.
Tiptree Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $702.96 million, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.30.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $546.67 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%.
Tiptree Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
