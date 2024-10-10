B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $225,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after buying an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,978,000 after buying an additional 3,001,793 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,632,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,073,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

