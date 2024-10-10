B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.32. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 244.63%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.