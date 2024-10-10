B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $144.20.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.