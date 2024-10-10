B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,748 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,238,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $296,212,000 after acquiring an additional 489,933 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,020,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $257,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tapestry by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,551,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 165,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,732,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $116,928,000 after purchasing an additional 46,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,514 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,578,000 after buying an additional 1,051,743 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.14. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

