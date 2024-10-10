B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 203.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in AON by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.81.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $359.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $360.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

