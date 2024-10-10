B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

Get Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $455.46 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.