B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 12,819 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 41.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 17.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LBTYK

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.