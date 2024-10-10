B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 12,819 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,819 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 41.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 17.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Global Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
