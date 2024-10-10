B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 582,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 690,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,332 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 532.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

FBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 89.36, a quick ratio of 89.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.42. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.58%.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

