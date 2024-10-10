B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,918 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1,010.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Graco by 14.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,618,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 483,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $83.30. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

