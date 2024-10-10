B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 375 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in AptarGroup by 25.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 45,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,672.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $159.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.36 and a 52 week high of $161.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.88.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

