B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Okta alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Okta by 1,465.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,823,000 after purchasing an additional 732,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $2,516,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Up 4.5 %

Okta stock opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average is $90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $2,669,519.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 26,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $2,669,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,439 shares of company stock valued at $46,557,801 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.