B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $240,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (BATS:IEDI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.90% of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEDI opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67.

iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (IEDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Discretionary index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the discretionary spending sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

