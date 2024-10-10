B. Riley Weighs in on Champion Iron Limited’s Q3 2025 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). Champion Iron had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of C$467.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins set a C$8.25 price objective on Champion Iron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.42. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

