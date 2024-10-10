B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 112 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MSCI by 52.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in MSCI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.00.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $603.63. The stock had a trading volume of 67,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $563.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.87.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.