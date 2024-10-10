B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,482,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,208,449. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,472.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,328 shares of company stock valued at $808,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

