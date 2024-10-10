B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $341,000 Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $610,040,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,164,000 after buying an additional 190,931 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,514,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,965,000 after acquiring an additional 148,431 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 680,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPOT traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $379.28. The stock had a trading volume of 730,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,151. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $145.76 and a 1 year high of $389.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.69 and its 200 day moving average is $317.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of -558.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.14.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

