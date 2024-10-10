B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 49,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,305 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,349,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,746.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $64,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,746.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,866 shares of company stock worth $88,620,447 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Redburn Atlantic cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.50.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $368.95. 1,123,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,544. The company has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.81 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

