B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.89 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 528.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

FAST traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.71. 1,318,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a one year low of $55.42 and a one year high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,929,734.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

