B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $632.09. 70,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $591.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $639.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.