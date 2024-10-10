B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Shopify by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 53.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.35. 1,684,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,429,518. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore lifted their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.