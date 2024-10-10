B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 61 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after purchasing an additional 523,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $537.48. The company had a trading volume of 82,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,430. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.