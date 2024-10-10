Badger Meter (BMI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $229.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $134.06 and a 1-year high of $230.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.17.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,505. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMI

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.