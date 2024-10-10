Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $226.15 and last traded at $225.87, with a volume of 5268 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.91.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.17.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at $791,505. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $10,622,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 66.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 128,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 86.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.