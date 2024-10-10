BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.21 and traded as high as $68.64. BAE Systems shares last traded at $68.35, with a volume of 94,003 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.6333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

