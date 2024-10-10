Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,777,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 3,583,122 shares.The stock last traded at $106.07 and had previously closed at $114.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIDU. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Dbs Bank lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

