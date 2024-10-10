Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.69. 636,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after acquiring an additional 692,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,074,000 after acquiring an additional 680,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.