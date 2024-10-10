Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stake Trimmed by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 98.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 440.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 726,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 123,689 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.3 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

