Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ball by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

