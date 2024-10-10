Banana Gun Price Reaches $49.68 on Top Exchanges (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for $49.68 or 0.00081926 BTC on major exchanges. Banana Gun has a market capitalization of $170.64 million and approximately $29.93 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00253889 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,456 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,815.54248147 with 3,434,455.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 48.31294526 USD and is up 5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $27,852,999.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

