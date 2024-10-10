Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $13.60. Banc of California shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 240,568 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Banc of California Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,077,564. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,014,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,618,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,997,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,992 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after buying an additional 1,298,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $12,185,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

