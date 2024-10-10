Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

