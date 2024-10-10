Bancor (BNT) Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bancor has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $58.05 million and $2.82 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Bancor alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,820.36 or 1.00288869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001024 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 124,874,783 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 124,874,782.91828331. The last known price of Bancor is 0.46953847 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 425 active market(s) with $2,328,409.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.