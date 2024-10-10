Band Protocol Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $162.04 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 151,939,209 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

