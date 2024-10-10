Bank of America Boosts RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target to $391.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $364.00 to $391.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RNR. StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.30.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.83. The stock had a trading volume of 290,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,612. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $188.24 and a 12 month high of $283.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 39.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,890,276. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total transaction of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,890,276. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,400. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

