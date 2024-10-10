Bank of America Trims Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Target Price to $216.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $226.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALL. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.16. The company had a trading volume of 525,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Allstate has a 1-year low of $113.04 and a 1-year high of $193.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Allstate by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 33.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

