Bank of America’s (BAC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,918,857 shares of company stock worth $6,421,694,213. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 839.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

