Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Materion were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Materion by 25,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $106.66 on Thursday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

