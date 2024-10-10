Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $82.00 at UBS Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 6,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

