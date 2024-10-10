Bank OZK (OZK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect Bank OZK to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

