Bank & Trust Co Acquires 90 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Entergy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.40. The stock had a trading volume of 274,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

