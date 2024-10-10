Barclays Boosts First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Price Target to $56.00

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $52.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $54.04. 35,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,932,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,143,000 after acquiring an additional 380,805 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,824,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 475,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,956,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

