Basf (ETR:BAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €46.82 ($51.45) and traded as high as €47.40 ($52.09). Basf shares last traded at €46.59 ($51.19), with a volume of 3,405,552 shares changing hands.

Basf Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -931.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.82.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

