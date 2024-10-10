Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18), Yahoo Finance reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Belk bought 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $48,856.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,296.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,324 shares of company stock worth $67,651. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.