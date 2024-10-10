Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.79 and last traded at C$10.90. 220,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 385,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.03.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.00.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.22. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,304.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 5.5472637 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$112,087.40. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

