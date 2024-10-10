Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $36.96. Approximately 764,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,138,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Baxter International by 974.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Baxter International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

